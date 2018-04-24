One killed, three wounded in Westmoreland

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Gunmen reportedly went on a bloody rampage in the Negril community of Red Ground in Westmoreland on Sunday, leaving one dead and three others wounded in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, three men were shot and injured in the vicinity of a grave digging, while in the second, 36-year-old Christopher Wright, commonly called 'Not Nice', of Red Ground was shot dead.

Reports are that around 10:00 am, gunmen pounced on a group of individuals sitting on a wall opposite Archer Cemetery in Red Ground and opened fire.

When the gunfire ended, three people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital. Their condition was not known up to press time yesterday.

Their attackers reportedly escaped on foot.

Members of the media caught up with a resident in the community yesterday.

“When mi hear the gun firing and when me look, everybody start run. So me have to move and go up there (near the back of the cemetery), because I don't know what happened.

“No gun (was) fired over here (at grave digging near the front of the cemetery), just over there (other side of the road),” said the resident, who added, “when mi look mi see a man lie down inna the gravel and a next man drop inna the road”.

In the meantime, around 2:20 pm in the community of Hermitage Road, Red Ground, residents reported hearing explosions and called the police. The police, upon arrival in the area, found Wright's body in a house.

— Anthony Lewis