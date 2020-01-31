One of eight accused freed in Manchester fraud trial

PORUS, Manchester — Elwardo Elliott, one of the eight defendants in the high-profile Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud case now before the Porus Court, was yesterday freed by Parish Judge Ann Marie Grainger.

The remaining defendants, among them three members of the acquitted man's family, will continue to face charges related to an alleged conspiracy to defraud the then Manchester Parish Council of up to $400 million of public funds.

In freeing Elliott — the father of Sanja Elliott, the main accused and former deputy superintendent of road and works of the municipal corporation — Judge Grainger said that the evidence “taken at its highest level” was not sufficient to convict Elliott.

Elliott Sr was charged with one count of facilitating the retention of criminal property. This charge was in relation to his part ownership of an apartment building in Manchester, deemed by the Crown to be an asset associated with the proceeds of crime.

The judge said that, from her review of the evidence against Elliott and what the legal authorities cited, he didn't, in her view, possess the “requisite knowledge” to make him culpable of the alleged crime.

The others who will continue to face charges in relation to the alleged conspiracy are the acquitted Eliott's wife Myrtle, his son Sanja and daughter-in-law Tashagaye, Dwayne Sibblies, former employees of the corporation David Harris and Kendale Roberts, and former bank teller, Radcliffe McLean.

The hearing resumes in Porus on February 17.