Operators report 65% drop in passenger movement via MoBay airport

MONTEGO BAY, St James — MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, is reporting that the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a more than 60 per cent reduction in passenger movement through that western Jamaica port.

The country's sea and airports were closed to incoming passenger traffic on March 21, just 11 days after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 10. The Government later reopened the country's borders to incoming passenger traffic, on a phased basis, on July 15.

Addressing a MBJ Airports Limited-hosted virtual forum last Thursday, Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ Airports, disclosed that year to date, there has been a 65 per cent reduction in passenger movement when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

He added that aircraft movements were similarly impacted.

“In terms of passenger movements when compared to 2019, year to date, we are at 1.5 million compared to 4.3 [million] last year. In terms of our aircraft movements, we are just over 17,000 compared to 38,000, and in terms of cargo, we are at 3,685 tonnes compared to 6,563 last year,” the MBJ CEO said.

Munroe stressed that “2019 was a blockbuster year, we were certainly looking at growth into 2020”.

Data provided by Munroe to the Jamaica Observer two weeks ago revealed that between January and February this year the airport saw more than 800,000 passengers utilising the port. However, between March and the first week of December, the number fell to roughly 619,000 passengers.

Munroe, who became MBJ's first Jamaican boss in February, told the forum that the bulk of the traffic comes from the United States of America.

“Seventy-two per cent of our traffic comes from the United States, 16 per cent from Canada, six per cent out of the UK, four per cent out of Europe, and then the other two per cent accounted for the other regions,” he said.

And, in terms of airline market share, since the start of the year, American Airlines has been the leader with 24 per cent, Delta with 14 per cent, while JetBlue and Southwest Airlines tied at 10 per cent each.

Munroe stressed that in 2021, the major focus for MBJ and Sangster International Airport will be on passenger experience transformation.

MBJ took over the operations of Sangster International Airport in 2003, and since 2008 it has been selected at the World Travel Awards for 13 consecutive times as the Caribbean's leading airport.

The airport was also selected by Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards as one of the Top 10 — Best Airports in the World.

In the meantime, Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has commended MBJ Airports Limited for not only exceeding expectations and the required standards of the Ministry of Health and Wellness amid the pandemic, but for its achievements during the year.

“I must congratulate MBJ on winning the 2020 World Travel Awards destination as the leading Caribbean airport for the 13th successive year,” said Montague.

Besides, the minister pointed to the airport's investment of US$70 million ($9.8 billion) in the extension of a runway and a shoreline protection project.