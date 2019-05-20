OPIC delegation arrives today on investment mission

A high-level delegation from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) is scheduled to arrive in Jamaica today as part of a visit to five Caribbean territories.

The delegation, led by Acting President and Chief Executive Officer David Bohigian, is exploring investment opportunities in energy and other critical sectors. They will also seek to strengthen relationships with countries that are key partners in fostering stability and security in the Western Hemisphere.

While in Jamaica, the delegation will have meetings with government officials representing the ministries of foreign affairs and foreign trade; finance and the public service; and science, energy, and technology. Bohigian will also meet with local business leaders and energy companies to explore opportunities for investment and partnership.

In addition, discussions will be held with representatives from the Development Bank of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank to review opportunities for collaboration on shared development objectives in Jamaica and the greater Caribbean.

“This visit has been organised in part to demonstrate the US Administration's commitment to supporting economic development in the Caribbean,” a news release from the US Embassy in Kingston stated.

“At a meeting in March with Caribbean leaders to discuss trade, energy investment, and security concerns, President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working with its partners in the region to foster economic growth, counter predatory investment practices, and strengthen security cooperation,” the release added.

The other countries being visited by the OPIC delegation are The Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and St Lucia.