Opportunities for black entrepreneurs in Canada

Dear Mr Brown,

I would like to study business in Canada next year, as I know the country's borders and colleges are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to know whether you think that there are opportunities for me in Canada as black businessman.

— DF

Dear DF:

The current travel restrictions and online learning have significantly lowered the number of international students attending colleges and universities in Canada. New study permits for international students in Canada fell by over 22.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, compared with previous year.

Labour market

The decline will negatively affect the Canadian labour market, as many small and medium enterprises rely on international student to fill labour demand, as well as work placements and internships, that are not filled by domestic students.

Many foreign students also go into in-demand sectors, like health services, business administration, mining and manufacturing, and information technology. International students are a key part of the country's population growth strategy.

Studying at a Canadian university or college has long been a pathway to citizenship.

Education budgets

Canadian colleges and universities have benefited from international students with regards to tuition fees and other related economic benefits, such as impact on associated housing market, sale of goods and services and tax revenue. International students contribute an estimated Can$21.6 billion to Canada's gross domestic product each year.

Black Entrepreneurship Programme

In light of the effects of the pandemic on black entrepreneurs who are subject to systemic racism, the Canadian Government is committed to advancing equitable access to support and opportunities.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced investments of up to nearly Can$221 million to launch a Black Entrepreneurship Programme designed to assist thousands of black business owners and entrepreneurs to recover from the pandemic.

The programme will include:

• A National Ecosystem Fund of up to Can$53 million to support black-led business organisations, with regards to funding, mentorship, financial planning services, and business training.

• A Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund of up to Can$33.3 million to provide loans of between Can$25,000 and Can$250,000 for black business owners and entrepreneurs.

• A Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub of up to Can$6.5 million that will collect data on the state of black entrepreneurship in Canada, and help identify barriers that black entrepreneurs experience as racialised minorities.

Anti-racism strategy, justice reforms, modern policing structures, and standards will also be explored.

In response to your query, I believe that there are opportunities for you and Canada's new programme could assist with fostering your progress should you become a permanent resident of Canada after your studies.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study and Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.