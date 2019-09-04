Opposition candidate charged with incitement to burn down Dominica's Parliament building

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — An Opposition candidate is due to return to court on December 2 on a charge of incitement relating to remarks he is alleged to have made at a public meeting nearly four years ago.

Dr Sam Christian, who is expected to contest the next general election on behalf of the United Workers Party (UWP), had his matter adjourned after the presiding magistrate was absent during Monday's court session.

Police allege that Christian, a medical practitioner, had sought to incite a crowd to burn down the Parliament building when he addressed a public meeting on November 26, 2015.

Christian is alleged to have told the crowd, “You must stand strong and stand with dignity. Don't take any crap from the speaker of the House of Assembly. We know that the Parliament was burned down before and this Parliament continues to operate this way.”

Christian is also alleged to have said, “Ladies and gentlemen, it will be burned down again by the people of Dominica. Today is the day we have to stand up for our freedom. We have to sop the rot right now.”

The prosecution has said it will call three police officers as witnesses in the matter.

But speaking on the State-owned DBS radio, Christian denied threatening to burn down the Parliament, telling listeners that his words had been taken out of context.

“In terms of incitement, I never incited anybody. I don't recall anybody making plans or understanding me to go to burn down the Parliament. I gave a history lesson and it is very unfortunate that some people didn't understand the lesson.

“We will have to go over it again and maybe have a little quiz to make sure people understand about the fire in 1927 and how that was used politically by Hitler. And so what we believe is that Dominica is going down a similar trend and it is up to the people of faith and courage to stand up and to speak truth to power,” Christian said, reiterating that he had no plans whatsoever to burn down the Parliament building.