Opposition demands assurance SERP missteps don't recur

OPPOSITION spokesman on science and technology Julian Robinson has called on the Government to reassure citizens that missteps under the Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP), during the leadership of then Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Andrew Wheatley is a thing of the past.

Robinson's call follows disclosures by current portfolio minister Fayval Williams in Parliament on Tuesday, which were in response to questions he had tabled about SERP.

The Opposition spokesman had sought to find out: Who was the minister at the time six employees were granted early retirement and then rehired on contract at the ministry? Who in the ministry authorised the early retirement and rehiring on contract of the six employees? Was there consultation and approval from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for the early retirement of these individuals? Was the Ministry of Finance consulted and had it given permission for the reappointment of the consultants/ Were the increased levels of payment recommended or approved by the Ministry of Finance? And there were queries into the job title, age, number of years the individuals were employed at the time of early retirement and the total emoluments paid.

Responding on Tuesday, Williams said authorisation was given by then Permanent Secretary Hilary Alexander. As to whether there was consultation and approval from the ministry for the early retirement of the individuals, she said: “Consultation was sought from the ministry; however, no approval was received.”

She also said the finance ministry was not consulted and had not given permission for the reappointment of the individuals as consultants. On the matter of whether the increased levels of payment were recommended or approved by the Ministry of Finance, Williams said no.

In providing details orally for one of the six, Williams said consultant number one, an electrical inspector, was 55 years of age at retirement, had given 11 years of service, and had a basic salary of approximately $1.4 million, travelling allowance of $707,448 and mileage for May 2017 to April 2018 of just over $1 million. She said the total emoluments before the early retirement of consultant number one was $17.4 million and $21.7 million after — a difference of about $4.3 million or 25 per cent more.

The minister said each contract was only for a period of one year — April 30, 2018 to April 30, 2019 — and has now ended.

Robinson, in noting the answers, said while he was aware that the then accounting officer is no longer in the public service, he was “deeply troubled that the Government's own guidelines could have been breached in such a flagrant way by the ministry”.

“…No approval was given, but yet still these persons were rehired. I am aware that the then PS (permanent secretary) is no longer there, so I don't know who will be held accountable for this breach, but what is even of greater concern to me is that these breaches took place at a time in this ministry when we seemed to have had a free-for-all in terms of how the ministry operated, where guidelines set by their own Government, in many of its agencies and departments, were breached... It is greatly disturbing about the level of oversight that would have existed and the responsibility of accounting officers, who prior to this have acted appropriately and observed the standards that existed,” Robinson noted.

He said he was particularly shocked by the details linked to consultant number six, a technical assistant whose total emoluments prior to early retirement were $858,000, and immediately after it moved to $2.8 million — an increase of over 230 per cent.

“On what basis could someone justify an arrangement like this, particularly at a time when public servants are told they have to band their belly… In one swoop and one day somebody's salary is increased by 230 per cent? Where else in Government is this taking place?” he asked.

“And we have seen, whether it was in Petrojam, National Energy Solutions Limited, the Universal Service Fund, so many agencies under this ministry where people ran amok. I call it the wild, wild West. I don't know what happened to facilitate something like this. I think the country needs answers and an assurance that nothing like this will take place again, and what steps are in place to prevent this reoccurrence,” Robinson insisted.

Williams on Tuesday said she was not aware that there are other individuals now in the ministry who would have violated the requirements of SERP.

She, however, said any assurance that the situation was not being replicated across Government would have to come from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, as it would have the data with regard to SERP.

SERP, a programme for government employees between the ages of 50 and 59 years, gives individuals the option to retire early with special incentives, such as two weeks' salary for each year of service up to a maximum of one year's salary and payment in lieu of accumulated vacation leave. The programme was designed to ensure that the process was fair and took into account the needs and preferences of the employee and employer to ensure that the organisation remains sustainable.

To be eligible, individuals have to be permanently employed to the Jamaican Government, be a vested contributor to a pension plan for a minimum 10 years, and permitted to retire early as per the rules of the pension plan.