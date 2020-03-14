Opposition outlines COVID-19 'rescue plan'

A suspension of the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on some over-the-counter medication, and a one-month suspension on the repayment of National Housing Trust (NHT) loans are some of the recommendations from Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips to minimise the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Jamaica.

Phillips has also recommended additional sick leave for employees, a waiver of the penalties for the non-payment or the late payment of GCT by small business operators, and a plea to banks to offer moratoriums on loans without penalising the borrowers.

Phillips made the recommendations during a media briefing Thursday, as he outlined the Opposition's position on the actions taken so far by the Andrew Holness Administration to deal with COVID-19.

According to Phillips, special attention must be paid to small businesses which could be hard hit by the pandemic.

“Especially as the demand for their goods and services go down, and they are going to be faced with increased cost for sick leave payments … I think the Government should waive the penalties on the late payment of GCT and other taxes,” said Phillips.

“I want to urge the banks and other financial institutions to suspend penalties on the late payment of loans and consider moratoriums for some of these loans, particularly for small businesses,” added Phillips as he pointed to the case of someone in the tourism transport sector who could see a sharp fall in their earnings with the decline in cruise visitor arrivals.

“What we don't want is that at the end of the crisis we have destroyed so many small operators and small businesses.

“We have to not look to him (the small tourism transport operator) for GCT where he has to pay it [and] the bank which he is repaying [his loan] will have to recognise that it will have to hold some of the strain to allow the operator to operate,” declared Phillips.

He argued that some people who will not be able to work could fall behind in their mortgage payments and the NHT should consider offering these people a reprieve.

The Opposition leader also recommended short-term support for businesses which could lose a big portion of their staff who are ill and will have to employ additional workers if they are not to close down.

“This [support] can be provided through the DBJ (Development Bank of Jamaica) or some other mechanism where they can turn to. The whole purpose is that at the end of it all we still have a functioning economy and that the people are not going to end up poorer and unable to operate their businesses because of the situation that we are in,” said Phillips.

“There are going to be many more major decisions that are going to confront us as a society as we go along. We are going to have to look at public transportation issues, education issues, and we have to keep these under review.

“Again I want to make it very clear to the Government, and to the rest of the country, that in the People's National Party are prepared, in the face of this crisis, to continue working with all stakeholders to see if we can assist in helping the country overcome this current challenge posed by COVID-19,” declared Phillips.