Opposition wants concerns of small hotels addressed

OPPOSITION spokesperson on tourism, Senator Janice Allen, says greater collaboration is needed between the ministries of health and wellness and tourism to better serve tourism interests in light of the hardship being faced by some as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Allen, who was speaking to the Jamaica Observer on Monday, following Government's announcement to suspend flights from the United Kingdom (UK) for two weeks, said in addition to this decision the absence of effective management of the authorisation process for small hoteliers is contributing to the difficulties being faced by the group.

A variant strain of the novel coronavirus rapidly spreading through the southern region of the UK, where its capital London is located, has cause several countries to close their borders to the country.

That decision has put a further strain on the industry here, and Allen said small hotel businesses still awaiting licences to operate in the COVID-19 era are feeling it.

“The concern in the industry is not just based on flights being cancelled or halted. It's really what is going to be in place going forward, no matter what.

“At the end of the day we have a number of small properties, right now, that are not licensed and therefore not able to receive persons who are visiting Jamaica,” said Allen.

The People's National Party senator said, with the current travel authorisation protocol in place, hotel properties not licensed will not show up on the system. As a result, these resorts miss out on bookings.

“The whole business of licensing and how we manage the efficiency and the processing of the licensing of the entities is something that requires greater collaboration between the two ministries of tourism and health and the other ministries to make sure we are getting our properties as ready as possible to receive guests,” she said.

“It's not just about flights. I think we have to look at it in a holistic way, to look at all of what is making sure that people can come to Jamaica; that they can feel safe and the processes are in place to maintain that,” she added.

“So I'd want to be assured, the tourism industry wants to be assured that there is a holistic approach and a consistent approach that is being taken to ensure that our industry can survive and those who are in it can whether the storm,” said Allen.

— Kimone Francis