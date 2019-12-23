Opposition wants Cornwall Regional Hospital declared an emergency

OPPOSITION spokesman on health and wellness Dr Maurice Guy last Friday recommended that Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James, which is currently undergoing renovation, be declared an emergency.

“We have repeatedly made recommendations to the minister as it relates to Cornwall, as it relates to dengue, and we are also making this recommendation — that he needs to take a submission to the Cabinet to say that Cornwall Regional needs to be declared an emergency, and that we can utilise the emergency procurement guidelines to get certain things done,” Dr Guy said during a tour of the hospital.

“The Government has utilised it before in other areas which were not necessarily emergency, and we need not to go back to 2016,” added Dr Guy.

Last Thursday, chairman of the hospital's rehabilitation project oversight committee, Professor Archibald McDonald, told reporters in St James that the approximately $4-billion project was expected to miss another deadline, resulting from what he called onerous government procurement guidelines.

Professor McDonald had stated that there were three phases to the project, with phase three — which includes most of the construction work on the main building — being the sticking point for the Government.

However, Dr Guy, who noted that the Opposition had serious concerns about the duration of the work and missed deadlines, said such an excuse was absurd.

“The excuse that onerous government procurement guidelines are the reason why we have missed another deadline, and is now projecting for the end of 2020, is ludicrous. Because, if the Government had declared it an emergency, then certainly, we would have been far along the way,” said Guy.

Former Opposition spokesman on health Dr Dayton Campbell, who had accompanied Dr Guy on the tour, charged that Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton seemed to be on a public relations campaign, but suggested that he needs to forget about his image and focus on the real issues in the health sector.

Work started on CRH more that two years ago to address what staff referred to as noxious fumes emanating from a section of the building.