Opposition wants review of USF's viability
OPPOSITION spokesman on science and technology Julian Robinson wants a task force to be created to examine the future of the Universal Service Fund (USF).
Robinson told the House of Representatives, in his Sectoral Debate contribution on Tuesday, that with the rapid reduction in revenues flowing into the fund from an access fee tax on telephone calls, the task force should be appointed to examine the viability of the fund and present answers to some pertinent questions that have arisen.
“The end result we are trying to arrive at is simple. We need to be able to make an informed determination around whether the purpose for which the USF was created has been met. If it has, then we need to ask ourselves whether the USF needs to exist in its current form or any at all, given it is likely to become a liability based on the context that has been painted,” Robinson said.
