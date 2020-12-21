Optimists to focus on engaging young people

THE word 'optimism' is evidently taking on new prominence as the world strives to survive the novel coronavirus pandemic, and head of the regional group of Optimist clubs, Jamaica's Dr Winsome Halliman believes it is time for them to really “ignite”.

In order to meet the new administration's push, the Optimists have been reviving their engagements, especially with young people, who are the focus of Dr Halliman's term as president. Her term began on October 1 and is expected to run until September, 2021.

And, just as the COVID-19 dangers are being challenged by a system of protocols, the local Optimists are getting ready to expand their engagement in Jamaica's social and economic recovery by looking at new areas of penetration to support youth engagement in entrepreneurship.

Dr Halliman has welcomed the recent move by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, to issue a proclamation declaring that as of February 4, 2021, the first Thursday in February each year will be celebrated in support of Optimists in Jamaica.

On being named 2020/21 governor for Optimist International's Caribbean District, Dr Halliman, who is married to football coach and entrepreneur Leebert Halliman, immediately added the word “ignite” to the regional clubs' motto, kindling their usually robust programme and aiming at recruiting more youth to support their programmes.

“Every governor choose their own theme, I chose ignite to inspire people. We say, 'Catch a fire for optimism: Spread it and let people see it. And practice it'. Our behaviour must reflect optimism,” she said in an interview, following the recent staging of their regional conference.

“Most of the work we do is centred around children. It doesn't mean that we don't work with the elderly, but our focus is on the youth,” she pointed out.

The Optimists have been focusing on several major service projects over the years, including assisting children with cancer, through donations to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

“We have already donated $250,000 this year, to assist children with cancer, and to ensure that they can get their treatments done at the hospital,” she noted.

“My focus is on igniting the entrepreneurial mindset of our youths, so we have been focusing on entrepreneurship, and the motto is 'Ignite through Optimism', and that is in keeping with the international theme, which is 'Through Optimism', she said.

Dr Halliman said the word “ignite” was added because of the recent experiences with the pandemic.

“We think that it is really timely, at this time, for us to have an upscale focus so that persons will be encouraged to gravitate to the Optimist Clubs,” she added.

She noted that their recent International Caribbean District Conference, a virtual meeting that involved author Dr Alvin Day, The University of the West Indies lecturer in business management Dr K'adamawe K'nife, and medical consultant Dr Samantha Nicholson Spence, focused on the promise Optimists have made to themselves “to be strong and not allow anything to disturb our peace of mind”.

“That comes out of our creed. We have a very strong creed and it speaks to the areas in which we are involved and which are special to us for this 2020/21 year. This year we are focusing on promoting the power of optimism as a way of life, and we are using the creed as the foundation for that,” she noted.

The Caribbean body is made up of five islands — Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica — and is known as the Caribbean District. The region has 79 clubs, of which 60 are located in Jamaica, and have a total membership of 2,800.

— Balford Henry