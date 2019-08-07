Order of Merit to Prof Lalor National honours and awards list revealed

Renowned Jamaican scientist Professor Gerald Lalor heads the list of 124 Jamaicans who will receive national honours and awards for service to country at the annual ceremony slated for King's House on National Heroes Day, October 21.

The awards and honours became effective as of yesterday, as the country observed its 57th year of Independence.

Professor Lalor is to receive the third highest national honour — the Order of Merit (OM) — for his contribution to local and international development in science, technology and innovation and service across the private and public sectors.

Among the five recipients of the Order of Jamaica (OJ) — the fifth highest national honour — are Dr Julius Garvey, son of Jamaica's first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, for distinguished contribution in universal civil activism, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and the legacy of Garveyism and pan-Africanism.

Clarendon Central Member of Parliament Lester “Mike” Henry is also being recognised for 40 years of public service, political representation and public policy development, while veteran member of the People's National Party (PNP) and Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western Robert Pickersgill will receive the OJ for public service and political representation.

Jamaica Broilers Group Chairman Robert Levy is to be awarded for outstanding service in agriculture, and philanthropy; and widow of reggae legend Robert Nesta Marley, Dr Alpharita “Rita” Marley, is being recognised for her contribution to the popularisation of Jamaican music, and humanitarian work through the Rita Marley Foundation.

Meanwhile, 39 Jamaicans are to be awarded for their contribution to nation-building with the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander (CD). The awardees include international recording artiste Sean Paul Henriques for the global popularity and promotion of reggae music; Augustus “Gussie” Clarke, also for his distinguished work in the field of music; Dr Horace Chang for distinguished public service; Rev Dr Peter Garth, for service to religion and community development; Christopher Dehring for outstanding contribution to finance, telecommunications and sports marketing; Neville James for service to media and broadcasting; and Dr St Aubyn Bartlett for outstanding service to the horse racing industry.

Also, Herbert “Herbie” Miller is being awarded for his sterling contribution to nation-building through the elevation of Jamaican music and the arts; Fred “Junior” Smith for his contribution to tourism, entrepreneurship and community development; Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith for outstanding contribution to the foreign service; Valerie Veira for stellar public service and visionary leadership in industrial development; Clovis Metcalfe for contribution to the banking sector; and justices Christine McDonald and Sarah Thompson James for service in the field of law and the judiciary.

Honorary CDs are to be conferred on former US Ambassador to Jamaica Brenda LaGrange Johnson for outstanding philanthropic and humanitarian contribution to Jamaica; Robin Mahfood for commitment to social welfare and the provision of housing for the poor in Jamaica and the region; and John “Cass” Gebbers for contribution to the employment of workers in North America for the benefit of the local economy.

Among the 39 persons to receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer (OD) are television, stage, and film actor, Glen “Titus” Campbell for his more than 38 years of outstanding contribution to local theatre, and mentoring; and deputy commissioners of police Clifford Blake, and Selvin Haye for outstanding performance in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Inner Circle band lead singer Jacob Miller, who died in March 1980, is being invested with a posthumous OD for half a century of work in the reggae music industry.

Tamar Blake, an employee of the Registrar General's Department will receive the Badge of Honour for Gallantry for her act of courage in the safe return of an infant who was stolen from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in January. Blake identified and reported the matter when a woman who was later charged for the kidnapping, tried to register the infant.

The Badge of Honour for Gallantry is also to be conferred on Paul Betty for his bravery in assisting a cashier who was being robbed by an armed man at their place of employment, and Suzan Foster for her role in saving the life of a member of the police force who was criminally assaulted and hit from his motor cycle.

The Badge of Honour, which is awarded to civilian residents and foreign nationals employed in the diplomatic and consular missions overseas, will be awarded this year to 37 individuals in the other categories of meritorious service and long and faithful service.