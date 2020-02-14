Organisers say all set for Sunday's Sigma Run

ORGANISERS of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run say all is set for the largest road race in the Caribbean, which will be held on Sunday, February 16, in New Kingston.

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca shared that with just a couple days until race day, the planning committee and hundreds of volunteers are pumped and excited.

“After months of planning and preparing for the run, the team is looking forward to having a successful execution and that our participants will have a great and memorable experience,” Zacca is quoted as saying in a press release.

He added: “This is such a busy time of year for the Sigma Run team here at Sagicor, as we are meticulous about ensuring everything is in place for our over 25,000 participants to have a safe and fun run. It is also an exciting time for the team as well, as we all love what we do and the committee and volunteers are so passionate and dedicated to the cause — it is truly a heart-warming experience.”

The organisers also encouraged participants to come out early on Sunday, park in the designated Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation parking lots in New Kingston, participate in the warm-up session at Emancipation Park, scheduled for 6:30 am, then head to the start line for the official programme that gets under way at 7:00 am.

The wheelchair participants are set to go off at 7:27 am, runners start at 7:30 am, and participants who registered to walk are set to go off at approximately 7:45 am.

At the end of the race, presentations will be made in Emancipation Park at 9:00 am.

This year's road race is looking to raise $55 million for three beneficiaries: Savanna-la-mar Hospital, Bustamante Hospital for Children Operating Theatre and Special Care Unit, and Clifton Boys' Home.