Oshane on a nuclear path

Some 250 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984.

Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year, 14 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Over the course of this week the Jamaica Observe r will share the stories of some of the 2020-2021 awardees.

The term nuclear is a foreign concept to many Jamaicans, with most immediately thinking of this in relation to weapons.

However, if 29-year-old scientific officer Oshane Hamilton has his way, in the short term this perception will be replaced by public awareness about the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, through the development of outreach programmes and educational activities.

When Hamilton returns to Jamaica in a year's time, after pursuing a Master of Science in Physics and Technology of Nuclear Reactors at University of Birmingham, through the United Kingdom's Chevening Scholarship programme, he intends to use nuclear technology to significantly contribute to research in the environmental and health sector to help foster sustainable development.

“Upon completion of my studies I intend to expand my role as a certified reactor operator and work towards its strategic utilisation, with the overall objective of contributing to the resolution of critical socio-economic problems,” said Hamilton, who is the first Jamaican to receive a Chevening scholarship in this field.

“I'm optimistic of joining projects such as the use of the sterile insect technique with the new incoming gamma irradiator to help combat prevalent vector-borne diseases such as Zika and dengue, which can have adverse social and economic implications,” he added.

The holder of a BSc in Applied Chemistry and Statistics, Hamilton's career interest quickly shifted from applied chemistry to nuclear physics after a 2013 undergraduate summer internship at International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Science — where he is currently employed and where he lost his fear of radiation.

His interest grew in 2015 as a result of his role as one of the radiation safety officers in a major project to convert the research reactor in Jamaica from highly enriched uranium (weapons grade) to low-enriched uranium.

Since then, The University of the West Indies alumni has had the opportunity to contribute to significant research projects covering such areas as health and nutrition, agriculture, forensics, environmental protection and food security, predominantly through the use of the Caribbean's only nuclear reactor.

“In the long term I endeavour to promote advancing the work in nuclear science and technology to encompass nuclear power. This can help to resolve Jamaica's continual energy challenges, which undermines sustainable development with respect to clean and affordable energy,” declared the Kingston College old boy.