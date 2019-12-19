OUR says JPS and NWC still missing targets

UTILITY companies Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC) continue to underperform in service standards which require them to notify customers about planned disruptions and outages, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has said.

This quality of service standard is a part of the overall standards for JPS (EOS 1) and the Performance Targets for NWC. The findings are contained in its latest 2019 July-September Quarterly Performance Report, the regulator said in a release yesterday.

Under EOS 1, JPS is required to notify customers of planned outages, allowing at least 48 hours' advance notice. For the review period, although JPS showed a three percentage point improvement over last reporting period, the company has fallen short of the 100 per cent compliance target, as it reported an 82 per cent compliance rating for this standard, OUR said.

JPS has advised that it is in the implementation phase of the procedure that it has developed to monitor and measure its performance against this standard, the release said.

According to the OUR, the NWC Performance Targets provide for a 98 per cent attainment rate for 12 hours' advance notification of planned service interruptions, of a duration of no more than four hours. However, where a planned interruption is expected to be for more than four hours, NWC is required to give notice of at least 24 hours, at a 90 per cent attainment rate.

Based on NWC's notifications to the public, OUR said it attained an 80 per cent compliance rate to provide at least 24 hours' notice for disruptions of a duration greater than four hours, which is 10 percentage points less than the established target. The 80 per cent also represents a two percentage point decrease over the preceding period. Of the 10 related notifications received, eight were in compliance with the target, the regulator said.

“We are disappointed with these figures, as neither NWC nor JPS has achieved the agreed targets which are not financially burdensome to them and would demonstrate concern and consideration for their customers,” OUR's Director of Consumer and Public Affairs Yvonne Nicholson is quoted as saying.

“We have written to them, asking for further information as to their inability to meet and/or exceed the agreed targets as well as the measures that are being implemented to ensure that they are consistently in compliance with the target. We will continue to monitor their compliance, as we strongly believe that customers must be notified ahead of any planned disruptions,” Nicholson said.