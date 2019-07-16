OUR to make decision on NWC's tariff application by September

THE Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it will, by the end of September, publish its decision on the 2019-2021 tariff application submitted by the National Water Commission (NWC).

The OUR received the tariff application October 2, 2018, but asked the commission for more information to help inform its determination. This resulted in a revised timeline for the completion of the review of the application.

Whilst preparing to publish its decision this month, the NWC in June 2019 asked to submit a further proposal to specifically address, over the medium to long term, infrastructural deficiencies which have contributed to disruptions in service and inefficiencies in its operations.

“The OUR took the view that the NWC's request was reasonable, particularly because of the ongoing issues, such as improvements to the road network in the Corporate Area, which have severely impacted the delivery of water to NWC's customers,” the OUR said yesterday in a release.

“The OUR, in allowing the NWC to submit its proposal, reinforced its position that taking steps to improve the supply of water to affected customers is the current priority.

The OUR has also taken note of NWC's efforts to reduce the non-revenue water (NRW) losses for Kingston and St Andrew through the NWC/Miya NRW Co-Management Programme, and welcomes plans by the NWC to replicate this project in other parishes,” said the release.