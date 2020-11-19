Outstanding women to star at CGST ceremony

The Caribbean Graduate School of Theology (CGST) is all set to officially install its first female president.

Dr Viviene Kerr, who was appointed to the post sometime ago, is to be officially installed during the commencement ceremony of the school to be held on Saturday, November 28, at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Counselling psychologist and radio host Dr Joan Pinkney is to be conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science in Psychology degree at the ceremony.

Kerr, a graduate of CGST, has served as the campus registrar and lecturer, and now advances to the highest position of leadership at a time that can aptly be deemed the most challenging phase in the life of the institution.

She has extensive experience in educational leadership and holds a Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Among the many objectives that she has been working towards is for CGST to be the “school of choice”, not just for Jamaicans but for students from the rest of the Caribbean and other parts of the world.

Kerr also wants CGST to offer more short-term courses, to cater to individuals who might not necessarily want to study for a long period of time.

“If you want to do graduate work in theology or psychology and you are a Christian, CGST should be your first choice. My strategy is to focus on our core programmes, due to our competitive advantage,” said the CGST graduate.

According to Kerr, the quality of its programmes, lecturers, and its reputation have been the formidable ingredients for CGST success over the years.

“As an institution, we have the best counselling psychology programme in Jamaica, and, possibly, the Caribbean. Our graduates have excelled in their fields of study. Many are known public figures who have contributed and are contributing to national and regional development,” argued Kerr.

Pinkney has been a lecturer for more than 20 years at various tertiary institutions, including the Jamaica Theological Seminary, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, the International University of the Caribbean and Vector Technology Institute.

She has hosted a number of local and international workshops and conferences on group counselling, guidance counselling, human sexuality and grief management, among other topics.

The author of several e-books and newspaper articles on counselling, Dr Pinkney is also known for her weekly programme, The Counsellor, which is broadcast on the gospel station LOVE 101 FM.

Kerr noted that Pinkney has been an outstanding alumna, who has used her skills and “giftings” to impact her various spheres of influence and will deliver the keynote address at this year's ceremony under the theme 'The Promise, The Process and The Purpose'.

“Our desire is that Pinkney, herself a graduate of CGST, will stimulate the members of the graduating class to recall the promise that motivated them to enrol at CGST; the process through which preparation at CGST took them; and the purpose for which God has called each of them.”

According to Kerr, she continues to be driven by her passion to create sustainable avenues through which students can excel. She also shared that graduates and other participants can expect an evening of excellence.

“We have chosen to celebrate these significant events at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in the midst of a pandemic, as a testimony to the work that God has done, is doing and will continue to do at the Caribbean Graduate School of Theology,” said Kerr.