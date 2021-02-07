Over 1,400 treated at India Republic Day free medicals fair

The Indian High Commission in Jamaica staged its inaugural free medical camps to mark that country's Republic Day last Sunday, January 31, at 13 venues across Jamaica.

Over 14,000 people were treated largely by Indian doctors and dentists, which was described by India's High Commissioner to Jamaica R Masakui as a success, and will become and annual event, with a view to extending its reach.

The High Commission said that 1,455 people were treated, most of them going away with medicines.

A breakdown of the numbers treated shows:

Chandolu's Medical Centre, Half-way-Tree: 175

Cassava Piece, Constant Spring: 194

Spanish Prison Oval: 107

HS Walters: 98

Adventist Church, MayPen: 107

Raymonds, MayPen: 105

Anvesh, MayPen: 55

Ocho Rios 1: 103

Ocho Rios 2: 97

Montego Bay: 88

Portland: 110

Ashish Medical, St Mary: 126

AAIMS: 90