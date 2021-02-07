Over 1,400 treated at India Republic Day free medicals fair
The Indian High Commission in Jamaica staged its inaugural free medical camps to mark that country's Republic Day last Sunday, January 31, at 13 venues across Jamaica.
Over 14,000 people were treated largely by Indian doctors and dentists, which was described by India's High Commissioner to Jamaica R Masakui as a success, and will become and annual event, with a view to extending its reach.
The High Commission said that 1,455 people were treated, most of them going away with medicines.
A breakdown of the numbers treated shows:
Chandolu's Medical Centre, Half-way-Tree: 175
Cassava Piece, Constant Spring: 194
Spanish Prison Oval: 107
HS Walters: 98
Adventist Church, MayPen: 107
Raymonds, MayPen: 105
Anvesh, MayPen: 55
Ocho Rios 1: 103
Ocho Rios 2: 97
Montego Bay: 88
Portland: 110
Ashish Medical, St Mary: 126
AAIMS: 90
