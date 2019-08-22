Over 100 children benefit from health and back-to-school fair
MORE than 100 children from the Whitehouse Village in Montego Bay, St James, have been better equipped to start the new school year following a back-to-school and health fair hosted by Sandals Foundation.
The event was held last week Tuesday at the Whitehouse Community Centre.
A release from Sandals said the fair, which was executed in partnership with Guardian Life Mobile Medical Unit and volunteers from Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region, was made possible through in kind donations to the foundation.
Children from ages three to 16 were elated to receive school bags, books and other vital stationery to advance their back-to-school preparations. The donated items will help to ease the challenges faced by many parents at this time of year, the release said.
Ian Spencer, Sandals Foundation representative and regional public relations manager for Montego Bay, said the medical intervention was also welcomed by the community.
“Our partnership with the Guardian Life Mobile Medical Unit allowed for children as well as adults to benefit from free doctors' visits and medical services, and tests like blood pressure and blood sugar screenings,” Spencer said.
Meanwhile, Sandals Foundation Executive Director Heidi Clarke said the event forms part of a wider Caribbean summer education programme to invest in the holistic development of the region's children.
“Over the summer, the foundation has been busy with a number of activities, including school infrastructure upgrades and teacher-training sessions, to improve the capacity of educators,” Clarke said.
The activities, the executive director said, will culminate at the end of August and are aimed at ensuring that students have the right tools to start the new academic year.
