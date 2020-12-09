Over 30 and want to study, work in Canada?

Dear Mr Brown,

I am a professional woman in my mid-30s. I am wondering if I can participate in the study and work programme for Canada. I have had friends (in their 20s) who were helped by you to study at a school in Toronto in 2019.

— JM

Dear JM:

In response to your query, I can definitely assist you. Your age is not a factor in the process.

A manager at one of the colleges that I work for sent me an article that pertains to the international mature student market in Canada. The term “mature international student” describes relatively older students who have typically been out of school for years and may have work experience.

I have been assisting mature students seeking to study in Canada since 2009. A point of interest for me is that Jamaica is one of the key source markets, with a large percentage of mature students.

Express entry

Express Entry is the current system for applying for permanent residence in Canada, which gives priority to those who have studied at the post-secondary level and worked in Canada. Therefore, as an attractive pathway to being able to stay in Canada, the study and work programme appeals to individuals in their late 20s to early 40s.

College vs university

The perception of postgraduate certificates/diplomas is very different in Jamaica and Canada. I observe that in Jamaica, universities are seen as better than colleges.

In Canada, the main difference between colleges and universities is the focus on practical knowledge and hands-on experience. It is not that one is necessarily better or higher than the other. They are different, and each has its place.

However, some believe that college provides a smoother transition for new immigrants to settle in Canada because of the emphasis on preparing one for employment, rather than research or writing a thesis which has very little to do with preparing for the workforce.

In Canada, college programmes are designed and developed, in part, based on the support and feedback from employers and industries. There is a direct link between the needs of employers and the school curriculum and experiences. The correlation between colleges and industries is essential.

Employers, generally, wish to hire students who have relevant, career-related work experience. College programmes are focused on how knowledge and skills are applied in the workplace.

I believe that one may be overeducated and underexperienced by obtaining a master's degree in Canada with no Canadian work experience. A master's degree is something to pursue after one obtains adequate experience in Canada. I understand that the concept is different in Jamaica, which is the reason I am making the effort to explain the distinction.

Top 10 schools

Over 60 per cent of Jamaican students in Canada studied at the college level in 2019. All six colleges in the Greater Toronto Area were among the 10 most popular Canadian schools for Jamaican students last year.

I am proud to state that I have represented and recruited for nine of the top 10 colleges for Jamaican students in Canada over the past 11 years, and continue to work for eight of them.

Please note that my website is currently being upgraded and we expect it to be completed in the near future.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes including Express Entry, the study and work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.co m