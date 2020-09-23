Over 60,000 COVID cases in pregnant women — PAHO

SINCE the first cases of COVID-19 in the Americas, 60,458 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported among pregnant women, according to a new epidemiological update from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The more than 60,000 cases also included 458 deaths, or one per cent, in 14 countries, PAHO said in a release yesterday.

Up to September 14, the highest number of deaths were reported by Mexico, with 140 deaths among 5,574 cases in pregnant and postpartum women, followed by Brazil, with 135 deaths in 2,256 women who had COVID-19, PAHO said.

The United States had 44 deaths among 20,798 women, Colombia reported 40 deaths in 2,726 pregnant women, and Peru had 35 deaths among 19,909 pregnant and postpartum women. Panama had eight deaths in 525 pregnant women, showing the highest maternal mortality ration of 10.1 of the countries reporting, it continued.

PAHO said it has asked countries in the Americas to step up efforts to ensure access to prenatal care services for pregnant women, noting that “recently published results and studies based on COVID-19 surveillance data have indicated an increased risk among pregnant women of presenting with severe forms of COVID-19 and, therefore, of being hospitalised and admitted to intensive care units”.

The recent epidemiological update also notes that 2,619,938 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 74,670 deaths, have been reported in the region of the Americas, representing a 21 per cent increase in cases and a 17 per cent increase in deaths since August 26.

According to PAHO, the highest increase in cases was observed in Central America, with a 28 per cent increase in cases and a 22 per cent increase in deaths, followed by South America, with a 26 per cent increase in cases and a 23 per cent increase in deaths. The Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean Islands reported a 24 per cent increase in cases and a 34 per cent increase in deaths, while North America, which includes the US, Canada and Mexico, showed a 16 per cent increase in cases and a 12 per cent increase in deaths, the report said.