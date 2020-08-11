Owen Arthur condolence book open at UWI

The Consulate of Barbados has advised that a book of condolence in memory of late Prime Minister Owen Arthur is now open for signing at the Regional Headquarters of The University of the West Indies, Mona, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The book will be available until tomorrow.

Arthur died on July 27 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados. He was 70.

He served for three consecutive terms as prime minister — September 6, 1994 to January 20, 1999; January 20, 1999 to May 21, 2003; and May 21, 2003 to January 15, 2008.