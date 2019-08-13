PNP makes another call for full-time education minister

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern and deputy Opposition spokesman on education, Michael Stewart, has reiterated his call for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to appoint a full-time minister of education.

Former Education Minister Ruel Reid was sacked in March following allegations of corrupt practices under his watch.

Since then the Education Ministry has been under the “temporary supervision” of the Office of the Prime Minister, with Karl Samuda assigned responsibility.

But Stewart, an educator and former head of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA), insisted in a statement that the current arrangement is inappropriate, especially with the start of next month's new school year rapidly approaching.

“With three weeks to go before school year, this call (for a full-time minister) is of critical importance,” Stewart said.

“The Ministry of Education is one of the most critical ministries in government and must be accorded priority treatment.

“With over twenty five thousand teachers, 12,000 administrative and ancillary staff members, 821 educational institutions, ranging from the infant schools to the tertiary level, with hundreds of thousands of students, the call is even more critical,” said Stewart.

He added:”The recent poor performance in the Primary Exit Profile makes the call for a dedicated minister of education even more (urgent). Mathematics showed a decline of 13.2 per cent, Science declined by 12.1 per cent, social studies declined by 12.4, while language arts declined by a whopping 20.4 per cent.

“This dismal performance is certainly cause for concern,” said the man.

“Education and training is so critical for national development, and we cannot continue to be tinkering with this sector because the current path is certainly a retrograde step.

“It is therefore absolutely imperative that a dedicated minister be appointed to give direction, clarity on policy issues, and to restore confidence in the education system,” Stewart said.