PAHO advisor: Scale up services for people living with HIV

A Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) advisor is recommending that countries “scale up” access to services for Caribbean nationals affected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as for prevention.

Dr Monica Alonso, regional advisor on HIV/STI strategic information, also wants regional governments to throw in condoms and lubricants with the services provided.

Dr Alonso, who was speaking at last week Thursday's regional meeting on ending AIDS in the Caribbean at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, said there isn't equitable access to services — one of the key pillars of the WHO's universal health strategy.

“We can't use a cookie-cutter approach. We need to actually provide differentiated services for key population — men who have sex with men, sex workers, and transgender persons — and their partners. There's a series of structural determinants that influence the risk of HIV for key populations. There's criminalisation of behaviours, there's restrictive policies, and there is multiple and overlapping vulnerabilities among these population.

“There is also stigma and this includes the health sector. There's violence against them and there are human rights abuses. This in turn affects or reduces provision of services and access to HIV prevention and testing and treatment services, and inconsistent condom use,” Dr Alonso said.

Currently there are 310,000 people living with the disease in the Caribbean, and of that number, 73 per cent are aware of their status. Only 181,000 people are receiving treatment.

Added to that, approximately 15,000 Caribbean nationals are infected with HIV each year, and approximately 10,000 living with the dreaded disease die annually.

Dr Alonso said that this is so because although the focus in on HIV, there is reduced access to all types of health services in Caribbean countries.

“This results in poor health outcomes and increased vulnerability for HIV. [There is] a need to have services that are adapted to specific populations that are highly vulnerable. What services am I talking about? I mentioned scaling up of services, but the first step is actually having the policies to have the service available and then have the strategies to expand coverage.

“So we are talking about condoms and lubricants. Not all countries provide lubricants, for example. We're talking about counselling; we're talking about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis); testing or screening for STIs (sexually transmitted diseases) for HPV (human papillomavirus), for Tuberculosis for Hepatitis B. We're talking about services for victims of violence,” Dr Alonso said.

PREP is the use of drugs to prevent disease in people who have not yet been exposed to the disease-causing agent. The term typically refers to the use of antiviral drugs as a strategy for the prevention of HIV/AIDS. PEP is another name for emergency HIV treatment. PEP is not a cure for HIV it is a form of HIV prevention. It is a short course of antiretroviral drugs that stops exposure to HIV from becoming a life-long infection.