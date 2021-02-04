PAHO boss wants gender inequality addressed during pandemic

CARIBBEAN and Latin American countries are being called on to use the novel coronavirus pandemic as a catalyst to address the pervasive problem of gender inequities in the region.

Head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa F Etienne, yesterday urged countries to develop policies not only for women, but with the full involvement of women, especially as the region begins COVID-19 immunisation campaigns.

“As we recover and rebuild from this global crisis, we urge countries to develop policies not for women but by women, by employing women in their pandemic planning and placing them at the centre of recovery. Women are some of our most powerful leaders, our leading scientists, our best health workers and our most effective communicators — and we need their help to ensure communities are adequately supported and prepared as we begin immunisation campaigns,” Dr Etienne stated.Furthermore, she said countries must respond to the COVID exacerbation of gender inequities in the region by ensuring that women and girls access the health services they need such as gender violence hotlines and sexual and reproductive health services, which she said are essential services. According to Dr Etienne, across the Americas women are more likely than men to live in poverty, face unpaid work and less likely to participate in economies. “We hope that countries seize this opportunity to address pervasive gender inequalities across our region and ensure that men and women can lead healthy and productive lives,” she said.

The PAHO director, at the same time, called attention to the severe impact COVID-19 is now having on women in the region, compared to the outset of the pandemic when men were more likely to become sick due to exposure on the job, conditions that made them vulnerable to severe illness and delay in seeking medical assistance.

She said some of these trends are now reversing as across every age group women are just as likely to become infected with COVID-19. “Women, who make up 70 per cent of the world's health workers, have faced enormous personal risk to care for COVID patients, even when they had little protective equipment at their disposal,” Dr Etienne noted.Moreover, women continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic, staffing nursing homes, daycare centres and grocery retailers, she said, noting also the impact on pregnant women as maternal, newborn and child services were the first to be impacted as countries redirected medical resources, spaces and personnel towards COVID-19.“Beyond the unique health risks women face with COVID-19, women are also disproportionately affected by the social and economic impacts of this virus. Women are invariably caretakers across our region. And as schools closed and lockdowns were imposed, the burden of care has fallen on mothers and grandmothers alike. Many women have been forced to leave their jobs to care for their families during this pandemic, impacting both their income and their well-being,” she outlined.PAHO reported that last week more than 1.8 million people in the Americas fell ill sick with COVID-19 and more than 47,000 of them died.