PAHO warns about significant increase in dengue cases

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (CMC) — The Pan American health Organization (PAHO) is warning Caribbean countries to do more to deal with mosquito-borne diseases during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, after indicating that more than 1.6 million cases of dengue have been reported in the Americas in the first five months of this year.

“While social distancing measures are in place, households should be encouraged to work together in and around their homes to get rid of stagnant water, reduce and dispose of solid waste, and to ensure proper covering of all water storage containers. These measures can be done as a family activity,” PAHO said in an epidemiological update on dengue.

It said in addition to the 1.6 million dengue cases, there were also 37,279 chikungunya cases, and 7,452 Zika cases reported. PAHO said the numbers so far in 2020 show a 10 per cent relative decrease compared to the same period in 2019, which was an epidemic year.

PAHO's figures show that 580 people have died from dengue so far in 2020.

It said most cases of dengue in the Americas were from Brazil, with 1,040,481 cases. High dengue incidence rates were also reported in Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua, with fewer numbers in other Central American and Caribbean countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is placing immense pressure on health care and management systems worldwide. Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19, there is a crucial need to sustain efforts to address dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases using the Integrated Management Strategy to prevent and control them. This strategy covers management, epidemiology, patient care, laboratory, integrated vector management, and environment,” PAHO said.

The head of PAHO's unit on neglected, tropical and vector-borne diseases, Dr Luis Gerardo Castellanos said “people who have symptoms of dengue, including fever and severe headaches, should seek medical attention and be alert to warning signs for severity in dengue, such as persistent vomiting, intense abdominal pain and dizziness”.

He said being confined at home during the pandemic is also a good opportunity to clean up mosquito breeding grounds, including uncovered water containers, old tyres, and trash with any receptacles that can hold water.

“If we all act systematically to eliminate mosquito habitats, we can strike a blow against dengue by reducing the risk of transmission,” he added.

PAHO said countries in the Americas, including those in the Caribbean, “are urged to make effective use of available resources, as staff, equipment, and supplies are likely to be diverted to provide response to the COVID-19 epidemic within countries.

“The aim is to reduce the transmission and strive to identify early predictors of severe dengue disease at the primary health care level,” said PAHO.