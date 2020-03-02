PAINFUL POSTS

Struggling to deal with the harsh reality that their little treasure is gone, the family of Kimora Whyte is facing more misery from social media trolls who are blaming them for the tragedy.

Eight-year-old Kimora was reported missing last Monday afternoon after she attempted to cross a river in Epsom, St Mary. Her body was found in the sea near Annotto Bay in the parish by members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard Tuesday afternoon.

When the Jamaica Observer North and East spoke with Kimora's family late last week her mother, Kemeisha Stewart, was still too distraught to have a full conversation, but she told our news team that she is still in disbelief.

However, Kimora's aunt, Joan Lyttle, told North and East that family members have been staying off social media since the child's death, as some people have been relentless with their ugly and hurtful comments.

“Social media not helping; it is only causing us more pain. When you look on the comments of persons who don't know the situation just talking what they don't know, it just hurts more. Some of the people online are saying the incident was a result of careless parenting, among other things,“ said Lyttle.

“Persons who might live in other garrison communities don't understand either. Some persons saying that she was a baby. But everybody in the community know that when your pickney pass basic school and pass grade one or so, parents nuh go for the children any more. In my community, everybody know everybody.

“Is a violence-free community; we can sleep with our doors open. The whole situation is just unfortunate,” added Lyttle.

She said despite the ugly and unfounded comments, Kimora's family appreciates all the help they have received.

“The Member of Parliament [Norman Dunn of the Jamaica Labour Party] did an awesome job when we were doing the search. He came on-board and he was the one who called the coastgaurd. He was the main person who was up and down. He did a lot of calls and he didn't leave us,” she said, while adding that People's National Party's caretaker in the constituency, Dr Shane Alexis, has also been supportive.

“The police officers from Annotto Bay, especially Constable C Miller, did an awesome job. Tears were brought to my eyes when mi si di police dem inna d river inna them shoes, inna dem clothes, soak.

“We also got a lot of support from taxi operators in and around the area. They came out in their numbers and people weren't afraid to go in the water to search for Kimora. We are grateful for all the help,” said Lyttle.