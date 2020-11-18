Palmer, Pagon leaving politics

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Two giants of local government in St Elizabeth, Jeremy Palmer and Donovan Pagon, have confirmed that they are leaving competitive politics and will not be contesting the next elections, which are now due.

Palmer, a former mayor of Black River and sitting councillor for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the Pedro Plains Division, and Pagon of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), who represents the Braes River Division, told the Jamaica Observer in separate interviews that they have done enough and want to give way to youth.

“It's time to leave; I am not dissatisfied with anybody or anything,” said 72-year-old Palmer, who has represented Pedro Plains since 2007 and served as mayor and chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation between 2007 and 2011.

“I am leaving because I think that the space [Pedro Plains] should be [available] for younger people to take a shot at it...,” added Palmer, who also served as Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Eastern, 1983-1989.

Pagon, 63, son of the late, legendary Sydney Pagon — who served for six terms as Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Eastern between 1959 and 1992 — said after 17 years as councillor for Braes River it is time to move on.

“I feel I have done the time; better to move before people remove you,” said Pagon.

“I feel now is the time to give a younger person the run...,” he added.