PAN chicken time again

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — Thirty pan chicken vendors representing Manchester, Clarendon, St Elizabeth, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland are set to compete at PAN 2019 Regional 2, organised and hosted by CB Foods, at Independence Park here on September 28.

“Each participant will showcase their culinary skills with hopes of wowing the judges to advance to the grand final on October 27 at Grizzley's in St Ann,” said a spokesperson for the sponsor.

Lesma Huie of Clarendon was the PAN 2018 grand champion.

The PAN competitors in Black River are vetted and selected by the Social Development Commission (SDC) and are to compete in a live, 60-minute cook-off.

“A winner and runner-up are to be chosen to advance to the grand final from each parish. Each parish winner will receive $50,000 in cash in addition to numerous prizes from several partners, including National Baking Company, Miracle Tomato Ketchup, NuPak Foil and Walkerswood...The runner-up receives $30,000, among other prizes,” a news release stated.

The news release further offered that in this, the 15th year of the pan chicken competition, CB Foods “is focusing its effort on 'Living Better' — challenging communities and patrons alike to make better decisions about their lives, health, environment and community. PAN has enriched the lives of so many, so it is only fitting in year 15 to make a concentrated effort to positively impact more people”.

In addition to the cook-off, there will be giveaways to the public and entertainment for children and adults.

In late evening, stage entertainers will include gospel artiste Kukudoo, St Elizabeth 2019 Jamaica Cultural Development Commissio (JCDC) Festival Song finalist Jay Smith, and dancehall artiste Munga Honorable.

The entry-free event starts at 12 noon and runs until 8:00 pm.