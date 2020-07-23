Panama, Brazil help Jamaica shore up HIV medication supply

LIFE-SAVING antiretroviral (ARV) medication for Jamaicans living with HIV has been secured through an inter-American partnership agreement.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), through country partnership agreements and the regional Strategic Fund, facilitated a loan of one ARV from Panama and a donation of one ARV from Brazil to cover lengthy delays in procuring the drug due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loan from Panama and donation from Brazil will maintain supplies of these two ARVs for the next three months, preventing a stock-out of the two ARVs in Jamaica until deliveries are received later this year, a release from PAHO said yesterday.

Dr Rebekah Hoilett Duncan, a programme development officer with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, explained that delays were compounded by the lockdown of India and closure of manufacturing plants.

“COVID-19 has disrupted traditional supply lines, with the forced closure of our suppliers in India delaying procurement and threatening a stock-out,” said Dr Duncan. “This loan and donation means we can continue to provide support to those that rely on ARV while global supply lines are repaired.”

Dr Valeska Stempliuk, PAHO advisor on health surveillance, disease prevention and control, outlined how critical ARV drugs are in maintaining the health of those living with HIV.

“Standard antiretroviral therapy [ART] consists of the combination of ARV drugs to maximally suppress the HIV virus and stop the progression of HIV disease,” said Dr Stempliuk. “ART also prevents onward transmission of HIV, including from mothers to their babies, so for those living with HIV, maintaining a regular supply of ARV is vital in suppressing the viral load of HIV.”

The release said, too, that Jamaica's Ministry of Health has been able to respond to a request from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to assist in maintaining its national ARV supplies, through a loan coordinated by PAHO for one ARV.

“The pandemic has shown that health emergencies have no borders, therefore regional support networks are critical to prevent other health emergencies while we are tackling COVID-19,” emphasised Dr Duncan. “We are pleased that we could answer the call for assistance from our neighbours, just as others have done for Jamaica.”

Huge reductions have been seen in rates of death and infections when use is made of a potent ARV regimen, particularly in early stages of the disease, the release said.

World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend initiating ART in all people living with HIV — regardless of WHO clinical stage and at any CD4 cell count (also called “treat all”) — and also reecommends the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis as an additional prevention choice for people at substantial risk of HIV infection, as part of combination HIV-prevention approaches.