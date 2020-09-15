Panama lifts gender-based restrictions on movement
PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Panama lifted a five-month-old coronavirus measure yesterday that had restricted women from going out one day, and men the next.
The rules limiting when people can could go out for essentials proved controversial because it led to harassment and discrimination against transgender people.
Health Minister Luis Antonio Sucre, however, urged caution despite lifting of the rule, which had been in place since March.
“Today we are beginning a new stage,” Sucre said, “in which men and women can go out when they wish. We have to be very careful, we have to remember that the pandemic is not over.”
Panama has had 101,745 reported cases and 2,166 COVID-19 deaths.
Similar measures were also tried in Peru as a way to reduce the number of people on the street and slow the spread of contagion.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy