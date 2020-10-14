Pandemic slows down Cornwall Regional Hospital repairs
CHAIRMAN of the Cornwall Regional Hospital's Independent Oversight Committee, Professor Archibald McDonald, says work continues on the main hospital building but the rehabilitation process has slowed as a result of the novel coronavirus.
In an interview with JIS News, Professor McDonald explained that work on the roof of the 10th floor, under the first phase, has been completed, with phase two now in progress.
Phase two includes the gutting of the entire building and the demolition of interior walls.
“The work is proceeding… but it has slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some parts have been completed, like the roof. They are moving down from the 10th floor to work floor by floor. All the roofs have to be fixed and then there is some major work in terms of covering some of the open spaces,” Professor McDonald said.
He noted that the projected timeline for completion of repairs to the hospital tower will likely extend into 2022, as a result of the pandemic.
“I think the last time I spoke with the media I had said the end of this year, but we have fallen completely out of line because of the pandemic. So, we are looking at the end of 2021 going into 2022,” he said.
Professor McDonald outlined that the committee is expected to furnish Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton with a report within the next two weeks detailing the committee's recommendation regarding the rehabilitation process.
“We have to wait on the details from the Western Regional [Health Authority], so within another two weeks, we intend to have that meeting with the minister,” he added.
Since 2016, the hospital has been undergoing major rehabilitation to address mould and air-quality issues.
The Cornwall Regional Hospital's Independent Oversight Committee was appointed by the minister of health, to oversee the ongoing restoration at the 'Type A' institution.
