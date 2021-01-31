Pantons mark 50 years together
Retired president of the Court of Appeal Justice Seymour Panton and wife Carla Maxine marked 50 years of marriage yesterday, January 30.
The two were wed also on a Saturday – January 30, 1971 – at the Port Antonio Methodist Church, Portland.
Justice Panton also chairs Jamaica's Integrity Commission, and the Integrity Commission of the Turks and Caicos Islands; while Carla, known more by her middle name, Maxine, is a retired bank officer, formerly of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and was born in Portland.
Justice Panton, like National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante, is from Blenheim, Hanover, and attended Rusea's High School which he captained in Headley Cup cricket and served as its head boy. One of his latest appointments came three years ago when he was recruited to serve as a judge of the United Nations' International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague.
The couple, who live in St Andrew, have a son and a daughter.
