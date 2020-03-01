Parents, children share prisoner's dock

Two parents and their children were hauled before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday on separate criminal charges which saw one of the accused being slapped with a hefty fine.

When the first matter was called up, the father and son duo, whose names will not be mentioned because one is a minor, appeared in the prisoner's dock.

Soon after, the complainant clad in his school uniform gingerly made his way through the courtroom door in the company of his mother. It did not take long before the complainant's swollen mouth caught the court's attention.

The court was told that the teenagers were playing a game of dominoes when the accused minor lost the game. The complainant's laughter soon came to an end when the accused man took up a stone and hit him.

The court was also told that the father of the accused minor allegedly joined his son.

However, the father had a different version after they pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

“Was this just really over a game of dominoes?” Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague quizzed.

The father replied: “I was not there, is not me do the damage, is my son.”

The father told the court that someone informed him of the fracas.

“When I go up there I hold on to my son hand so and asked him what they were fighting about,” the father demonstrated, claiming that his son went behind his back and wounded the complainant.

Cole-Montague after explaining to the father that his son, who was also clad in school uniform, is a minor, asked the father if he was willing to compensate the complainant.

The judge went on further to explain to the father that dental work was expensive and that the complainant, who lost a tooth, has other teeth shaking.

“Him put me in a trouble,” the father replied, adding that he is willing to compensate the complainant.

At this time, the prosecutor told the court that $300,000 would be sufficient to cover the cost associated with the complainant's medical expenses, pain, and suffering, among other things.

Disclosing that he is a vendor and was unable to make restitution on Friday, the father asked the judge for time to acquire the money.

Prior to setting a March 31 date for the father to return to court with $80,000, the judge told him that he might have to take out a loan or ask his family members for help.

Moments later, a matter involving a mother and son who were before the court on a number of charges was called up.

The duo shared charges ranging from robbery with aggravation to receiving stolen goods, among other charges.

Allegations are that two Japanese nationals were robbed of their phones in downtown Kingston. It was also alleged that an instrument was used to carry out the theft.

The cellular phones were later found at the accused home.

The mother's bail was subsequently extended while her son was remanded. They are to return to court on February 16.

Babyfather denies destroying baby mom's phone

A man who was caught on camera removing his babymother/co-worker's phone from her desk before returning it with a smashed screen, pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

When the matter was mentioned, the prosecutor told the court that the complainant, with whom Yanick Senior shared a one-year-old child, had left her Samsung Galaxy S5 phone on her desk. When she returned the phone was missing.

Moments later, one of their co-workers returned the damaged phone indicating that Senior had given it to her.

Denying the malicious destruction of property allegation, Senior stated that the device did not belong to the complainant. Insisting that the cellular phone belonged to him, Senior said he bought it for his personal use but lent it to the complainant after she was robbed.

But the complainant had a different story.

The woman told the court that Senior, with whom she shared a two-year relationship with, bought the device and gave it to her with the receipt and accessories after she was robbed.

“Can you imagine a relationship boils down to one phone,” Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague reasoned.

Additionally, the mother told the court that there was a recent altercation at her home when Senior came to visit his daughter.

The complainant said she was in the process of talking to him about his role as a father when the altercation occurred.

Prior to extending his bail, Cole-Montague told Senior that he should not visit the complainant's home.

They are expected to return to court next month.