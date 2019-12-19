Parents encouraged to instil habit of saving in children

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Sagicor Bank feted children at its May Pen branch last Friday, at the launch of the institution's Star Savers account — an account aimed at encouraging saving among children up to 18 years.

Sagicor Bank said in a recent release that it is positioning the account as an avenue through which children and families can save towards higher education.

The children, whose parents opened accounts last Friday, received early Christmas gifts courtesy of the bank, and enjoyed the children's village outfitted with rides and other recreational activities.

Michael Willacy, vice-president — Retail, Corporate and SME Banking, Sagicor Bank, noted that research has shown that saving for their children's education is one of the most common saving goals for most parents and that the Star Savers account is the perfect tool to help them towards achieving that goal.

“With this particular account, one of our main objectives is to encourage parents to have their children develop the habit of saving from an early age and saving towards a specific goal, which will give them something tangible to work towards. The Star Savers account is the right account for our little ones to prepare for and be able to accomplish their dreams,” he is quoted as saying.

Willacy noted that each year applications to the Students' Loan Bureau for funding increase by approximately 6,000. He added that through early savings, parents can mitigate the need for student loans.

“Sagicor Bank Star Savers account is a way for families to comfortably secure funding for higher education in future for their children,” he said.

The release said that with the account, children aged 12 will be able to own a debit card and have electronic access to their accounts.

To open a Star Savers account, parents or guardians are required to have the following documents: A government-issued ID, proof of address, proof of income, and the child's birth certificate.