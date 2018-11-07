Parliament promises harsher measures against smoking

CARRERAS Limited's efforts to win parliamentary support for an improved climate for the sale of its tobacco products have failed.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton told the Jamaica Observer Monday that he remains strongly opposed to the promotion and sale of tobacco products and, in fact, is looking to bring to the House of Representatives a new Bill, in 2019, which should severely curtail the marketing and use of tobacco products in Jamaica.

Dr Tufton said Carreras is using the presence of large quantities of illegally imported cigarettes in the island to justify lowering the taxes on their products, but insisted that it would not work.

“We are not even charging the amount of taxes suggested by the World Health Organization, and they are using the illicit trade to justify lowering the taxes; but tobacco is clearly medically bad for our health,” the minister said.

He also claimed that benefits derived from pumping some of the cigarette tax revenue into the National Health Fund (NHF) was being erased by the health costs to the country due to the effects of smoking.

Tufton was commenting on the proposals included in a report from the House of Representatives' human resources and social development committee, which were passed last Tuesday, just over a year after being tabled.

Dr Tufton was supported by the chairman of the committee Ronald Thwaites, who raised the issue of the delayed passage of the committee's proposals, and who suggested that the “power of tobacco lobby” may have contributed to compromising “some of the strong advocacy that we need to exercise on this matter”.

Thwaites also asked for details regarding spending on a $40-million public education programme, which was aimed at using traditional and social media to educate young people on the impact of smoking.

“I would like to know whether, in fact, that has been continued, and if there is any indication of its success,” he said.

“One of the recommendations of the committee is that the tobacco control legislation should be in place in short order. The reason, we submit, is that there should be an increase in the Ministry of Health's budget for 2018/19 for programmes centred on educating persons, especially young people, on the dangers of smoking tobacco and ganja,” Thwaites said.

He suggested while the House delayed approving the report, which was tabled on September 6 last year, there has been a significant increase in the number of young Jamaicans who are smoking.

“At the time it was 11 per cent, but later information had indicated that the number is higher and that this was, unfortunately, a significant cause of chronic diseases,” he said.

However, Dr Tufton explained that instead of the $40 million originally planned, the Government had, in fact, spent $50 million on the public education programme, primarily targeting the school population of between 11 and 16 years old, and which also included visits where they congregated on the school campuses.

He said that the campaign ended recently and the suggestion is that there was, significant outreach in terms of the targeted population. However, the impact was more difficult to precisely assess.

“But, certainly [it was a success] in terms of people becoming aware of the dangers of smoking,” he noted.

However, he said that the process has to be continued regarding raising awareness of the effect of smoking, as the tobacco company has been spending “quite a bit of money” countering and asserting themselves”.

“The legislation is long overdue, but I will say that we are committed and working on ensuring that we can table this piece of legislation, not likely within this calendar year, but certainly in the next calendar year,” he said.

“I assure you that the Government is seized with the need to go forward on it, and we are working together to ensure that it is done and that it will add significant restrictions — in terms of advertising and restrictions on the marketing — that, hopefully, will bring some relief to the vulnerable,” he stated.

Former Health Minister Dr Fenton Ferguson, under whose administration the process began, noted that the main problem has been enforcement of the regulations — which is a national security matter — that are based on critical articles of international conventions.

Earlier this year, Carreras blamed the special consumption tax of $3 or 21.4 per cent per stick of cigarette on tobacco sales for a decline of $321.6 million in profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. The company's revenues declined 7.1 per cent to $12.6 billion for the period, while revenue delivered to the Government also declined.

Carreras Managing Director Marcus Steele, in a statement attached to the annual report for 2017/18, had noted that the Government failed to achieve expected revenue targets from the increase in the excise in March, 2017.

In its March, 2018 annual fiscal report, Carreras posted a net profit of $3.48 billion, a decrease of eight per cent or $321.6 million, compared to its 2017 result. It was the second time over the past five years that Carreras had posted a decline in profit, the other being March 2015 when net profit fell by 26.5 per cent to $2.94 billion.

But, the company says that it fully supports laws and regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the legal minimum age.

“The reality is that, as taxation of legitimate cigarettes increases, individuals are less able to afford them, and they [will then] participate in the illicit trade,” Steele said noting that this was evidenced by the decline in legal sales and the illicit trade's share of market increasing from 19 per cent in 2016 to 24 per cent during 2017.

“We also believe that enforcement and penalties for breaking such laws must be tough enough to discourage anybody from selling to minors. We also know how important it is that our marketing practices are aligned with efforts to combat underage smoking. That is why we abide by British American Tobacco's strict international marketing standards, which are globally consistent and demonstrate our commitment to marketing appropriately and only to informed, adult tobacco consumers,” the company noted in the 2017/18 annual report.

“Locally, Carreras works with retailers — a group of key importance in the battle against under-age smoking — in order to contribute towards youth smoking prevention,” the company said.