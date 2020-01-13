Parliament resumes sitting tomorrow

Parliament resumes tomorrow with the first sitting of the House of Representatives, following the annual Christmas break.

Although the agenda for the sitting will not be known until after today's Cabinet meeting at Jamaica House, one thing that is certain is that the focus will remain on the crime situation and the efforts of the Government to establish a strategy to break the influence of armed, criminal gangs in some communities, as well as their access to weapons.

On the issue of availability of and prominence of guns in the society, it now seems obvious that the blame for the mass leaking of weapons into the country from abroad, will have to be shared with the United States.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, himself, made the reference in his presentation to the House of Representatives on the effect of the gangs on the Government's social intervention plans during a debate to extend the states of emergency (SOEs), late last year.

The prime minister made it clear that illegal importation of weapons into Jamaica significantly involves Haiti/Jamaica relations, as that country's Government seems to have lost control over those activities.

Holness further charged that Haiti has become a source of refuge for people wanted for gun crimes in Jamaica.

However, the continuation of the Government's current strategy still depends largely on the support it gets from the Opposition, in terms of extending the current programme of SOEs and zones of special perations (ZOSOs).

The first point of interest will be the SOE in the St Andrew South Police Division, now in its last 30 days of operation, which is the total time that was approved for an extension by the House of Representatives in December.

The previous SOE in this police division ended on January 4 before the 30-day extension to February 4.

In the case of the Clarendon/St Catherine SOEs, the current period ends on January 18 and, with the 30 days added, will remain in place until February 18, 2020. As far as the Hanover/St James/Westmoreland SOEs are concerned, the current run ends on January 27 with the last extension taking them to February 27.

House Committees

The House committees have been showing much more life lately and, in fact, resumed sittings earlier this month, with the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2017, having resumed on January 6, with minister of state in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne in the chair.

This committee met three days in a row last week, and is scheduled to meet again today at Gordon House at 10:00 am for the “clause by clause” analysis of the Bill, which it plans to complete on Thursday, January 16.

This Bill is aimed at establishing joint responsibility for occupational health and safety on the part of employers and workers, including proposals for the creation of a council to advise the minister on a national policy for occupational health and safety.

The JSC on Data Protection, which is chaired by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams, met under her chairmanship last Wednesday, and the entire nation is hoping for an early conclusion of this committee's work, considering the importance of data protection in our emerging digital society.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which normally addresses issues raised by the auditor general in her various reports, and the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) which, by now, must be the best known committee in Parliament, will resume their usual weekly meetings this week.

The PAC, which is chaired by the Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding, will meet tomorrow at 10:00 am to review the auditor general's performance audit report on the management and rehabilitation of farm roads under the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

The PAAC, chaired by the Opposition spokesman on tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill, will meet on Wednesday, as usual, to hear presentations from the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

On Wednesday also a standing committee of the House, the Human Resource and Social Development Committee, chaired by Opposition Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites, will meet at 2:00 pm, to continue reviewing the motion from Government backbencher Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (St Andrew West Rural) on the decriminalising of abortion, as well as a motion regarding the closure of Jamaica Library Service's branch libraries.