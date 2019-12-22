Parliament takes a break, but tough year ahead

Members of both Houses of Parliament are now on their annual Christmas break. That is of course unless there is an emergency.

But there is no chance that the status of the states of emergency (SOEs) and the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) which Parliament voted for a one-month extension recently will be threatened, while they go off to their families and constituents.

Our understanding is that, for instance, in the case of the extensions of the three SOEs and two ZOSOs which were debated last week, and the one-month extension eventually agreed there is no immediate threat to their sustainability.

In the case of the SOE in the South St Andrew Police Division, the current extension expires on January 4, and with the 30-day extension which was approved last week added at the end of that period, that emergency will continue until February 4, 2020.

In the case of the Clarendon/St Catherine SOE, the current extension ends on January 18 and, with the 30 days added, will remain constitutional until February 18, 2019.

As far as the third SOE — Hanover, St James, Westmoreland – is concerned, the current extension expires on January 27 and, therefore, another extension is not required until February 27.

One is tempted to think that this was skilfully applied between the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition, in order to give their supporters an impression that they are standing up for their positions, while ensuring that the constitutional extensions are not affected by their actions. The Government was forced to reduce its request for an extension of three months to one month, as a compromise in order to obtain the two-thirds majority needed to make it happen.

What it shows though is that the Opposition is well aware of the dangers of obstructing the emergency measures which have been promulgated by both the Government and the National Security Council (NSC), which includes the chief of defence staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, and the Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

In fact, during the most recent debate on the extension of the emergency activities, a number of spokespersons for the Opposition, including Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, admitted that they were being forced to vote to extend the emergency activities, against their best judgment, because the Government was unable to offer anything better up to now to contain crime and violence and offer the public some relief.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, told the House of Representatives at the end of October that the NSC has been looking at two critical pieces of legislation that are at various stages of development:

The National Security Council Act, which will formalise the NSC in law, and give it some sort of permanence and structure, as a forum through the Government can have the types of sensitive discussions on national security issues which are necessary at this time.

The other is the National Intelligence Act, which introduces a concept paper for that permanency, as well as the necessary oversight from the House of Representatives' Internal and External Affairs Committee, which is chaired by the Opposition's spokesman on national security.

Holness said that the Opposition, which has an important role to play in building public confidence in the strategy, must be included in the planning, while maintaining the level of confidentiality that is required. He said, however, that a major problem hampering the current efforts is the absence of a fully developed system of information sharing in national security.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, has contended that his side would not only welcome the exchanges within an appropriate oversight committee of Parliament, but would also welcome a commitment to putting in the appropriate legislative framework leading to a common cause in the anti-crime effort.

The exchanges between the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition during the debates continue to suggest that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, promising a much more unified approach to fighting crime and violence. However, the main threat continues to be the high level of murders since the resumption of the emergencies.

This violent period suggests that the suspensions of the emergency activities have emboldened the criminal community, especially with a general election possible within the next 12 months.

It is a very difficult issue to address, and will be even more difficult after the Government moves into its fifth year in power still vulnerable to blame for the current crime level.

Hopefully, when Parliament resumes next month, both sides will recognise the need to work much more closely together, and with the security forces, through the National Security Council, to defeat this spreading blot on the good name of our country.

Sexual Harassment Bill

When Parliament resumes one of the most important matters it will be faced with is the passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill.

According to the chairman of the JSC, which will review the Bill, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy' Grange, it offers major achievements in terms of protecting both people from sexual harassment.

The proposed legislation prohibits unwelcome physical contact or advances of a sexual nature, a demand or request for sex or sexual favours, and provides a framework for penalising offenders, including damages. It seeks to protect men and women from unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours that affect quality of life by creating an intimidating hostile and/or offensive environment.

It is interesting this new Bill has emerged at a time when globally there has been renewed interest in sexual harassment which has affected the lives of some very prominent persons in the United States and Europe.

The joint select committee is inviting written submissions from the public to aid in the committee's deliberations on the Bill. A copy of the Bill can be found on Parliament's website. Interested persons have been asked to send in written submissions by Monday, December 23, to: Clerk to the Houses, Gordon House, 81 Duke Street, Kingston; or, clerk@japarliament.gov.jm

Persons making written submissions may be required to appear before the Committee at short notice to explain their submissions.