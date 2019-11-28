Parliamentary committee starts review of Sexual Harassment Bill today

THE long-awaited consultations on the legal treatment of sexual harassment will commence at Gordon House this morning, under the chairmanship of Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

Grange, a passionate spokesperson for the rights of women and children, and more recently, men, too, is in charge of a Bill that was originally charted by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller as minister of labour. However, the Bill has been reviewed and amended by the current Government to fit the new legal environment, which is both non-gender and quite liberal in how it treats suspects.

Probably the most important change that has been made to the Bill is that it no longer falls under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, with the emphasis on sexual harassment at the workplace. It now covers a much wider territory, which has changed the original plan to have the issues sent to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) for hearing as a labour dispute to a general panel dealing with all forms of sexual harassment.

It makes provision for the hearing of complaints by a sexual harassment tribunal, which will comprise 12 members. These will include four attorneys with more than 10 years of practice; four trained and certified mediators who have practised for at least two years; and other persons selected by the minister with responsibility for gender affairs, in consultation with the ministers responsible for justice and labour.

The Bill, formally entitled 'An Act to Make Provision for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment and for Connected Matters', is intended “to protect women and men whose quality of life is affected by intimidating, hostile or offensive environments caused by unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours”.

It includes proposals for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among other places.

Grange said it will ensure “an environment free of sexual harassment”, as well as mechanisms to deal with the very serious crimes.

The joint select committee comprises: fellow Government Members of Parliament (MPs) Delroy Chuck, Franklin Witter, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Ann Marie Vaz; and Opposition MPs Dr Angela Brown Burke, Natalie Headley and Horace Dalley. Members from the Senate are: Kavan Gayle, Dr Saphire Longmore and Kerensia Morrison from the Government side, and Donna Scott Mottley and Sophia Frazer Binns from the Opposition.

— Balford Henry