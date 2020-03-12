Parliamentary tours suspended
The Houses of Parliament announced in a statement to the press yesterday that all tours of the parliament by schools and other groups have been suspended until further notice.
The move, it said, is a precautionary measure in light of the island's first two confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and in adherence to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding public gatherings.
“Teachers and students are being encouraged to download resources for students from the parliament's website, www.japarliament.gov.jm, and follow parliamentary proceedings through the following media:
• Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica ( PBCJ) cable channel,
• PBC Jamaica Facebook page and YouTube channel, and
• Jamaica Information Service website,” the statement said.
The Houses of Parliament urged members of the public to take the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines posted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
