Party faithfuls tell why they are die-hards

TWO Wednesdays ago, on July 15, the Jamaica Observer visited the battleground constituency of Clarendon South Eastern, where sitting Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jr is being challenged by returning People's National Party (PNP) caretaker Patricia Duncan Sutherland in the upcoming general election.

Supporters of both parties were asked: “Why should your party's candidate win the upcoming election?”

Here is how they responded:

Jeneise Lloyd, Portland Cottage: I have been supporting the Jamaica Labour Party over the years. As them seh diehearted a suh mi grow up come see mi family supporting them and mi nuh really have nuh problem with them. I think Pearnel Charles Jr is okay. I think he's okay for now. As how him talk and thing mi kinda trust him likkle. Wi a give him a try.

Dorothy Miller, Lionel Town: A one term him have [Prime Minister Andrew Holness]. Him nuh have a next chance. A pure sufferation and sun hot wi have dung ya. Wi nuh want back this ya Government ya, a pure suffering pon wi. The factory lock dung. Weh him do fi Clarendon? Him nuh do nothing, a pure poverty deh yah. If them even do give likkle work a pure Labourite [get it]. Him nuh give PNP nuh work. Why? Wi tired of them now man them fi go. PNP do nuff fi mi. A dem mek mi live somewhere and mi love her [Patricia Duncan Sutherland]. From mi born a PNP mi seh, suh if a the puss them carry come seh PNP mi a seh PNP. Anything them carry come a PNP fi me. Mi nuh know fi nobody else but mi naah stop seh PNP. Power, Power, Power. This ya man yaw eh come a waste time. Weh them dash weh Ruddy [Rudyard Spencer] for?

Ann-Marie Sterling, Lionel Town: Mi born inna it enuh. Mi come come see mi mother and father inna it, suh that why mi support them [PNP]. Patricia firm inna it. Mi love weh she do fi the youth them; she do nuff fi the youth them.

Cheronne Maragh, Mineral Heights: I'm supporting Pearnel Charles Jr. So far, as you all can see he is doing a tremendous job in South East Clarendon. He has taken on the mantle that Mr Spancer has left and he is doing a tremendous job. We welcome him. He's known as the rising star and it speaks for itself. Pearnel has come here and listened to the people and he has kept his promise. Promise made, promise kept. He has been supplying areas with water, and I'm sure he's going to do more. We are willing to work assiduously with him night and day as long as duty calls. He's a people person.

Cecil Lodge: I support Pearnel Charles Jr. If you look pon the work that he [has] done in three months its more than mi can explain. Mi can say I think Patricia a waste time because she will never see South East Clarendon. Them have a thing weh seh the father eat the sour grape and nedge the child teeth. And that's what happen to them. Mr Charles have my full support 100 per cent and more. Our job is to make sure him win him seat not by a small margin but by far.

Sherlelyn McNeil: I am supporting Patricia Duncan Sutherland because she's the real deal. She has always been with us. She tried for the first election; she did not make it but she did not leave. She stayed with us. She's a hard worker. She's always doing things for our community and we definitely believe in her.

Sashanna Ramdanie: I'm supporting Trish [Sutherland] because she's the first person who actually took interest in me as a young person while I was going to college. After I left college I've been volunteering by working with her since 2017 until now. So she gave me the opportunity to actually push forward and uplift myself professionally.