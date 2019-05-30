Party funded Vaz, say ECJ, Chang

DIRECTOR of Elections Glasspole Brown yesterday explained that the return of election expenses as advertised in the newspapers on the weekend is not an indication that Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz had no election expenses. More accurately, he said, it indicates that she did not receive donations, nor did she spend out of pocket.

Vaz successfully contested the April 4 by-election in Portland Eastern, defeating People's National Party (PNP) candidate Damion Crawford.

In an advertisement in the Jamaica Observer on Saturday, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) said Crawford declared that he received $2,705,000 in donations, with the total spent amounting to $4,750,000.

Under Vaz's name, the ECJ ad recorded 'nil' under both headings.

The declaration raised eyebrows in some circles, with social media users and PNP supporters questioning how that was possible.

The return of election expenses was made public in keeping with Section 60 (7) of the Representation of the People Act. The section requires that candidates submit election-related expenses incurred between the issue of the Writ of Elections and Election Day.

On Monday in an interview with the Observer, Brown said a campaign can be funded either by a candidate, the political party the candidate is representing, or both.

A corroborating statement from JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang, which was sent to the media yesterday, said Vaz's campaign finances were managed solely by the party.

“Financial control of the campaign was managed by the Jamaica Labour Party. This is the reason for the 'nil' declaration made by her in relation to the by-election.

“It should be further noted that the declaration of the political party expenses for Portland Eastern by-election is not due until October 2019, as is required by the Election Financing Campaign Legislation and Regulations 2017. The Jamaica Labour Party will comply and declare all expenses incurred for the Portland Eastern by-election,” the statement read.

The Observer spoke with political commentator Martin Henry on Monday who said the declaration was not illogical.

“You can't prove it, but it's not unreasonable. It has generated discussions because people think it is not accurate, but I'm arguing a principle: If the umbrella organisation runs its candidate and picks up the tab, there can't be any basis for a quarrel about that.

“If there is a strong view supported by more than hearsay elements that Vaz did, in fact, spend on the ground, then you're looking at a breach of the law which is prosecutable and punishable. But who is putting forward the evidence? There are multiple sources of expenditure. The candidate can declare that they spent from funds they mobilised or from pocket. The party would have a separate level of expenditure which would be legally above board,” said Henry.

— Kimone Francis