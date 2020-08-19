Party supporters in St Andrew Eastern disregard COVID-19 protocols

A day after Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged Jamaicans to observe COVID-19 protocols currently in place as cases across the country surge, supporters of the two main political parties in St Andrew Eastern turned a blind eye as they rubbed shoulders in a carnival-like atmosphere yesterday — Nomination Day.

Activities began as early as 9:00 am with People's National Party (PNP) supporters clogging Jarrett Lane, off the volatile Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew, with motor vehicles brimming with bodies.

Bikers and their scantily-clad pillion passengers had long before set the tone for the day's proceedings, signalling that the usual trappings of Nomination Day would not be ignored.

Oversized speakers atop a minivan blared popular party songs as 'loader' men, their faces covered with orange bandanas, barked orders to get the motorcade going.

By 10:20 am, the crammed vehicles were steered towards the nomination centre at Mona High School, upon arrival breaching the usually quiet atmosphere.

Comrades intent on breaching the gates with candidate Venesha Phillips, who was accompanied to the centre by PNP Vice-President Damion Crawford, were stopped in their tracks by members of the Jamaica Defence Force who made it clear that no more than the 10 required electors from the constituency and the candidate and Crawford would be allowed on to the compound.

That settled, another difficulty ensued as Electoral Office of Jamaica workers battled to get the supporters to first sanitise and then observe the six-foot physical distance rule before entering the nomination centre.

JDF members had to again step in to quell the quiet storm that was brewing as a boisterous supporter took on members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, insisting that he be allowed to go beyond the designated blue line.

By minutes to 11:00 am loud cheers erupted as Phillips, a second-term councillor for the Papine Division of the Kingston and Municipal Corporation, was duly nominated as the Opposition's candidate.

Formalities aside, Comrades took to the minor road across from the high school, gyrating as they armed themselves with brooms to figuratively sweep out the Labourite candidate — now a hallmark of the PNP's election campaign.

“Comrades, a wind of change is blowing across Eastern St Andrew. So we a go tek it through the constituency because we sure of victory,” Phillips, microphone in hand, said, to thunderous applause.

Approximately an hour later, bikers clad in the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's colour drove up and down Mona Road, as overburdened vehicles with bell-ringing supporters gave the clearest indication that incumbent Fayval Williams was in the area.

Though a seemingly smaller crowd than the Opposition's had converged, the faithful again broke the calm in the largely upscale area as the infamous bell ringing was accompanied by overbearing vuvuzelas and party songs.

At minutes to 1:00 pm, Williams emerged from a tan SUV and was joined by the required 10 electors and her bodyguards as she made her way onto the compound.

A short while after, supporters erupted in cheers as the science, energy and technology minister left the centre.

“I'm very comfortable [in terms] of the election,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer minutes later, though narrowly defeating then PNP incumbent Andre Hylton by 161 votes in the February 2016 General Election.

“Look outside; look at my supporters who are here to support me. I have not been a missing MP (Member of Parliament). I have been on the ground since I won in 2016. There is no community that can say they have not seen me since the last election,” she stated, following suggestions in some quarters that her presence has been low.

Political pundits contended then, that it was the middle- to upper-class voters who had given her the edge in that election — a group many believe Phillips will not be able to pull.

Yesterday, Phillips dismissed the argument, telling the Observer that it was nothing more than a frivolous claim.

“I always wonder who has decided to speak for and on behalf of the middle-class persons in Eastern St Andrew. When I knock on doors, when I knock on gates, that is not the reaction we get. As a matter of fact, the calls are coming... They are actually reaching out and so the engagement has been good. The discussion is where they want it to be. They are looking forward to strident but structured leadership in Eastern St Andrew, to ensure that we restore this place... where we are developing and growing the middle class...” she stated.