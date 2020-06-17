Passenger collapses, dies at Sangster airport

A 62-year-old Jamaican woman who arrived on Delta Airways flight from Atlanta, United States, collapsed in the immigration hall at Sangster International Airport and died, yesterday.

A news release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness said efforts were made by health officials to resuscitate the woman; however, she was pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital approximately 2:40 pm.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton expressed his regret at the passing of the traveller and shared his condolence for her family.