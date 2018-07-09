Passing the baton
In a gesture symbolising the passing of responsibilities of the Rotary Club of Trafalgar, New Heights, immediate past President Gareth Manning hands over the gavel and bell to newly installed President Janelle Pantry Coke (right), after she was sworn in by Judy Hylton, assistant governor, Jamaica South-West, District 7020, at a ceremony held inside the pavilion at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
