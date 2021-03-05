PHOTO: Past students donate 150 tablets to York Castle High

The York Castle High School Alumni Association recently donated 150 tablets to students of the St Ann-based institution after reports by the principal of low online engagement by students. The initiative was taken on by alumni association chapters in Jamaica, New York and Florida, after a plea from Principal Raymond Treasure. “Over 150 students were operating without devices. Some had devices but they didn't have Internet connectivity. These devices that we have received can accommodate a data plan. The York Castle Alumni made this possible after I explained to them that over 150 students were not accessing online classes because they didn't have a tablet or a laptop,” said Treasure. Students from 14 primary schools in the parish also benefited from the initiative. Here a York Castle student proudly accepts his tablet at the handover ceremony.