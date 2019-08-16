PATH cheques won't reach post offices until Aug 20

THE Ministry of Labour and Social Security has advised that there is a dealay in payments for PATH beneficiaries for people who collect their cheques through post offices.

“Your PATH cheques will be available for collection in the post offices on Tuesday, August 20, iinstead of August 15,”a release from the ministry said.

“This delay is due to additional processing time needed to prepare your back-to-school benefits along with your regular cheques,” the release said.

However, beneficiaries who collect their benefits through Paymaster, Bill Express and the NCB Cash cards will be able to collect their payments, starting August 15.