Patterson Foundation donates tablets to Hanover school

The Patterson Family Foundation has stepped in to assist young learners of a small Hanover community by donating 30 tablets to students at Church Hill Primary School.

The foundation is headed by former Prime Minister PJ Patterson and includes generations of the family which is deeply rooted in western Jamaica.

The family's association with Church Hill Primary is long and treasured, beginning with the late Henry “Mas Hen” Patterson, the former prime minister's father, serving as chairman of the school board for many years.

Speaking of the foundation's mission and strategic direction, Patterson said it is a vehicle for doing good in the community through responsive giving, especially in the area of education, which he acknowledged as providing the gateway to opportunities for members of his family who are today making their mark all over the world.

“If we can help to put children on the path towards educational excellence, then we will be preparing them for a life of fulfilment,” Patterson said.

In the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic, remote learning has increased the demand for tablets, in order to enable children to continue their education at home without taking risks associated with large gatherings. The demand goes beyond what public funding provides.

Dane Patterson, attorney-at-law of the firm Patterson Mair Hamilton, and one of the younger members who will carry the foundation's work forward, made the presentation of tablets to a representative group at the school.

He reminded the students that the pandemic had not changed the syllabus nor their exam timetable. He urged them to use the tablets to enhance their learning experience and stay on top of their curriculum.

Principal of the school, Delando Murdoch, and board member Joyce Smith were on hand to witness the handing over and expressed appreciation while acknowledging the currents of generosity which run deep within the Patterson family.