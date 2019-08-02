Patterson, JIS hail 'consummate professional' Chaplin

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson and the Jamaica Information Service ( JIS ) have extended glowing tributes to veteran journalist and football referee Ken Chaplin, who died on Tuesday.

Chaplin, who was ailing for a long time, was 89 at the time of his passing.

Patterson, who was one of four prime ministers whom Chaplin served as press secretary, described the late journalist as “the consummate professional who was true to his calling and dutiful in carrying out his responsibilities”.

“Ken Chaplin's life embodied the very essence of service of the highest standards in one's chosen profession which, for him, was journalism and media relations,” said Patterson, who was prime minister from 1992 to 2006.

“Ken is remembered as someone who was competent, fair, firm, and respectful in executing his tasks and personable in his everyday demeanour. His exceptional knowledge of the Jamaican media landscape assisted the Office of the Prime Minister in its outreach to the media fraternity and in so doing was invaluable in the processes of communication, and public information management, dissemination and feedback,” Patterson added.

“In the public sector, his contribution extended to leading roles at the Jamaica Information Service and the former Government news agency Jampress over many years. He developed particular expertise in media logistics and protocol related to visiting officials, having participated over many decades in planning and executing visits at the highest levels,” Patterson stated.

He also noted that Chaplin was an avid sport enthusiast who was an active football referee for 37 years, with 18 of those as a Fifa-accredited official.

“He was passionate about the development of football in Jamaica and keen to advance the interest of players,” Patterson said.

“An award-winning veteran journalist, Ken devoted much of his working life to promoting freedom of the press through the programmes of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), which he served in many capacities, including as president. For his lifetime of service and achievement he has been deservedly honoured by the PAJ, Fifa and by the Government of Jamaica with the Order of Distinction,” Patterson added.

In its tribute the JIS said Chaplin left an indelible mark on a profession in which he carved his niche at an early age.

Noting that Chaplin was only 17 years old when he entered journalism in 1947, the JIS said he was known for his excellent managerial skills which he developed over the years since he joined the State entity in the early 1960s.

He was requested by the Government in 1984 to spearhead the establishment of the national news agency, Jampress, replacing the Editorial Department of the JIS.

The agency began operations in October 1984 with Chaplin as the first executive director, and having its own board of directors.

“He worked very hard and diligently with his staff during the formative years to build the credibility of Jampress, which became a reliable source of information on Government activities,” said JIS Managing Editor Godfrey Barnes, who worked with Chaplin from the establishment of Jampress until he retired in 1993, giving way to noted journalist, Desmond Allen, who led the agency until it was incorporated back into the JIS when it became an executive agency in 2001.

“Mr Chaplin was a real professional, ensuring that information disseminated from Jampress was factual and balanced,” Barnes said.

Retired civil servant Calpurnia Campbell, who was Chaplin's secretary from 1984 to 1993, said one of the attributes that stood out about him was that he catered to the welfare of staff.

She added that he was a hard worker who “gave his all” to any Administration he served, noting that he was really a workaholic. “Anytime of the day or night you called Mr Chaplin, he was available,” she said.

In addition to Patterson, Chaplin served as press secretary to former Jamaican prime ministers Hugh Shearer, Michael Manley, and Edward Seaga.

He also served as press advisor to former Prime Minster of Grenada Herbert Blaize.